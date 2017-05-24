TSSAA Class A State Tournament – GHS TIGERS

The Gordonsville High Tigers baseball team avoided elimination with a 3-1 win over Greenback in this week’s TSSAA Class A State Tournament being held in Murfreesboro.

A strong pitching performance from senior Bobby Parliment held the Cherokees’ bats in check with only one run while sophomore Adam Goolsby had the big blows for the Tigers offensively — belting a solo home run and also adding a 2-run double for the winning margin in eliminating Greenback from the tourney.

Gordonsville, trying to work their way out of the loser’s bracket after dropping a 4-0 decision to Huntingdon yesterday, is scheduled to play the loser of Loretto / Huntingdon at 5 p.m. Wednesday; however, storms across middle Tennessee may delay the actual start time.