OBIT: Mr. Bill Reynolds, Age 80, Of Grant

Mr. Bill Reynolds, age 80, of Grant died Monday afternoon, May 29, at St. Thomas Midtown in Nashville. He is survived by: children, Debbie Elton and husband Terry of Grant, Donnie Reynolds and wife Tammy of Brush Creek, Cindy Lourcey and husband Burt of Hickman, Sean Reynolds and wife Courtney of Dowelltown; 7 grandchildren, Rocky Cowell and wife Janet, Danny Cowell and wife B. J., Donny Cowell, Nichole Reynolds and husband Brad, Justin Reynolds, Ashley Reynolds and Ethan Reynolds; 9 great-grandchildren, Jacob, Cameron, Jaylen, Anna May, April, Jessa, Sarah, Dante, and Marley.

Mr. Reynolds will be cremated at Cumberland Family Services. A Memorial Service will be conducted on Thursday evening, June 1, at 7:00 PM at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Bro. Rocky Cowell will officiate.

Visitation will be on Thursday only from 5:00 PM until service time at 7:00 PM.