OBIT: Ms. Angel Summer Brawner, age 31, Carthage Native

Ms. Angel Summer Brawner, age 31, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017.

Ms. Brawner was born April 7, 1986 in Carthage, TN, the daughter of Timothy Joe Gibbs and Cynthia Jean Sutton. She was a 2004 graduate of Red Boiling Springs High School.

Ms. Brawner is survived by her Daughter; Isabelle Lucille Bennett. Mother; Cynthia Denham of Lafayette, TN. Father; Tim (Lisa) Gibbs of Hickman, TN. Brothers; Barry Gibbs and James (Jana) Gibbs. Sisters; Amanda Brawner, Jackie (Dusty) Jackson, and Lindsay (Tarrance) Adams.

Funeral services for Ms. Brawner are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, June 1, 2017 at 11AM with Bro. Mark Miller officiating. Interment will follow in the Baird Memorial Cemetery in Hickman, TN.

Visitation with the family will be held at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Wednesday from 2PM until 8PM and on Thursday after 9AM until service time at 11AM.

