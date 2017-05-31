INFO SOUGHT IN BURGLARIES

The sheriff’s department is investigating a series of auto burglaries which occurred in the Tanglewood community.

Individuals went through vehicles in the Morris and Hackett subdivisions, located off Highway 25.

Cash and two handguns were among the items reported missing.

The burglaries occurred overnight on Monday, May 22, and Tuesday, May 23.

Anyone with information about the auto burglaries is asked to contact the sheriff’s department at (615) 735-2626.