TORNADO STRIKES WESTERN SECTION OF COUNTY

Tornado strong winds swept through the Hiwassee community, Wednesday (May 24).

High winds and hail struck around noon, downing trees and tree limbs and causing property damage.

On the Joe Massey farm, a shed was blown down.

A tractor, cattle trailer and truck escaped without damage.

The winds ripped a section of roof off a barn.

The same barn was damaged by high winds about a year ago, blowing a section of roof off the opposite side of the barn.

Thursday afternoon, Massey said a representative with the National Weather Service surveyed the damage and determined it was an EF-0 tornado which struck the area.

An EF-0 tornado has 40 to 72 mile per hour winds.

Trees and tree limbs were blown down throughout the community.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER