TRAFFIC LANE TO CLOSE AS PROJECT PROGRESSES

Motorists can expect additional delays at the Highway 25 rock mitigation construction project.

While blasting is taking place, the state highway is sometimes closed for brief periods.

The blasting takes place weekdays around mid-day where the bluff is being scaled back on the north side of the state highway (Tanglewood), identified by the transportation department as work zone number one.

At the opposite end of the project, traffic signals were installed as one lane will be closed in work zone number two.

The traffic signals were installed in the area of Shoulder’s Motor Company.

The second work zone will include correcting a slide area on the south side of Highway 25 between the roadway and the Cumberland River.

The bank was damaged during the May 2010 flood.

The state highway’s shoulder is giving way, resulting in cracks in the asphalt.

The contractor has been given 60 days to complete the work while the road is shut down to one lane, transportation officials say.

