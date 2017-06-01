BREAKING NEWS: HWY 25 CLOSED INDEFINITELY

Highway 25 has been closed indefinitely due to falling rock this afternoon.

UPDATE June 1, 2017: According to Smith County Mayor Micheal Nesbitt, Hwy 25 may remain closed for approx. 60-90 days.

Previous:

Earlier, at least one vehicle was damaged and traffic was forced to one lane while the situation was assessed and the wreckage was removed.

Traffic is being rerouted to Massey Road, Old State Route 25, and Main Street N.

More information as it becomes available.