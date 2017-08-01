MULTI-COUNTY DRUG PROBE

Two people have been charged in connection with an ongoing multi-jurisdiction drug related investigation.

The investigation spans at least three counties including Smith County.

While arrests took place in Sumner County, the Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force and Smith County Sheriff’s Department are among those investigating the case.

Charges were filed by the 18th Judicial District Drug Task Force.

An agent with the task force declined to elaborate on specifics of the case, citing the investigation was still ongoing.

The task force agent said Oxycodone was discovered.

Also, an undetermined among of cash was confiscated, as well as two handguns.

The two individuals have been charged with conspiracy to distribute a schedule II drug, Oxycodone.

According to the task force agent, those charged include Justin Huddleston, 26, Brush Creek and John Harper, 34, who has resided in Trousdale County but more recently lives in Sumner County.

The arrests were made on July 23.