NEW CLINIC SET TO OPEN

NEW CLINIC OPENS SET TO OPEN

The new Fast Pace Urgent Care Clinic is scheduled to open next week.

Located on the Carthage Bypass next to O’Reilly’s Auto Parts, the new walk-in clinic will open on Saturday, August 19.

The new clinic will host an “Open House Celebration and Ribbon Cutting” from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, August 18.

“We consider it a true blessing to aid people in a time of need and help get them on the road to better health. Our hope is that offering patients the convenience of short wait times and the ability to be seen by a provider without an appointment will make it easier for folks to feel better faster,” stated founder of Fast Pace Urgent Care, Stan Bevis, FNP.

The new Fast Pace clinic is located at 573 Carthage Bypass.

Hours of operation will be Monday through Friday—8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Saturday–8 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Sunday–1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fast Pace has 51 locations in Tennessee and Kentucky and has more than 800 employees.

More information about Fast Pace Urgent Care is available at FastPaceUrgentCare.com.

