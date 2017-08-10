OBIT: Mrs. Shelbie Jones, Age 80, Of Carthage

Mrs. Shelbie Jones, age 80, of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, August 9, at Riverview Regional Medical Center. She is survived by: husband, J. T. Jones; 2 sons, John Jones and Jason Jones and wife Angela, all of Carthage; brother, Charlie Wayne Sharp of Hendersonville.

Mrs. Jones is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted Friday morning, August 11, at 11:00 am. Interment in the Tomlinson-Hazelwood Cemetery in Nashville on Friday afternoon, August 11, at 2 :00 pm. Serving as active pallbearers are Wayne Tomlinson, Jerry Tomlinson, Jr., David Tomlinson, Ronald Tomlinson, Mack Richardson and Ron McLarty.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Thursday from 4:00 pm until 8:00 pm and on Friday from 9:00 am until service time at 11:00 am.

Sanderson of Carthage