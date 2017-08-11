OBIT: Mr. Wayne Harpe, Age 67, Of Defeated Creek

Mr. Wayne Harpe, age 67, of Defeated Creek, died Thursday morning, August 10, at St. Thomas West in Nashville. He is survived by: wife, Peggy Harpe; 3 children, Michael Harpe and wife Lisa and Laurie Glover and husband Gary, all of Gordonsville, and Matthew Harpe and wife Nicole of New Middleton; mother-in-law, Movaline Swann; grandchildren, LaShae Harpe, Shannon Harpe, Trevor Glover, Peyton Glover, Connor Glover, Olivia Harpe and Mackenna Harpe; great-grandchildren, Kiora Vann and Sage Harpe.

Mr. Harpe is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted Sunday afternoon, August 13, at 3:00 pm with Eld. Kevin Graham and Eld. Shawn Shepherd officiating. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens with Eld. Chase Johnson officiating. Serving as active pallbearers are Trevor Glover, Peyton Glover, Nic Harpe, Paul Swann, Bobby Swann, Phil Claywell, Chris Ferrell and Randy Holliman. William L. Bonnell coworkers will serve as honorary pallbearers.

The family will receive friends at the Carthage Chapel beginning on Saturday from 12:00 noon until 8:00 pm and on Sunday from 11:00 am until service time at 3:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to Cornwell’s Chapel Missionary Baptist Church or the Jordan Hackett Foundation.

