Mrs. Faye Bryant age 79 of South Carthage died Saturday afternoon August 12, 2017 at the home of a sister in Petersburg, Indiana.

Mrs. Bryant will be at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where services were not available at presstime.

She was the widow of Gary Wilson Bryant who died December 27, 1985.

Complete arrangements will be published in the next week edition of the “Courier”.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE