SHOTS FIRED AT OFFICERS – TWO FACE CHARGES

A man faces two counts of attempted first degree murder for allegedly firing a gun at officers with the sheriff’s department.

In addition to the two counts of attempted first degree murder, the man, identified as Steve F. Mabe, 44, Smithville, has been charged with possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, felony possession of drug paraphernalia, evading arrest, reckless endangerment, theft of property and three counts of manufacture/delivery/sale of a controlled substance.

Meanwhile a second person also faces charges in the case.

Martha Conger Hale, 37, Smithville, has been charged with two counts of accessory after the fact, evading arrest, possession of a schedule VI drug, possession of a weapon by a felon.

