FALSE IMPRISONMENT CHARGES FILED

A man faces false imprisonment and other charges following an alleged domestic incident.

Samuel Mark Hopper, 57, Elmwood, was charged with domestic/aggravated assault, possession of a weapon with intent to go armed, domestic assault and false imprisonment, Friday.

The incident began on Monday of last week (October 9) when Sgt. Kendra Grisham and Deputy Nick Campbell were dispatched to 40 Club Springs Highway for a possible domestic altercation.

According to Sgt. Grisham’s offense report, a female at the residence told her she was knocked to the ground by Hopper who had left the scene.

