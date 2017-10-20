OBIT: Mr. Delmore Wilkerson, Age 73, Of Popes Hill

Mr. Delmore Wilkerson (Dookie), age 73 of Popes Hill, died Friday morning, October 20, at Riverview Regional in Carthage. He is survived by: sisters, Rhoda Kelly of Popes Hill, Thelma Watts of Popes Hill; brother, Nathan Wilkerson and wife Kathy of Lafayette.

Mr. Wilkerson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Sunday afternoon, October 22, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jimmy Gregory will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage. Serving as pallbearers are: Peyton Cook, Michael Wilkerson, Kenny Wilkerson, Danny Harris, Carl Duke, Donnie Slagle and Colby Dedman.

Visitation will begin on Saturday afternoon at 2:00 PM until 6:00 PM and on Sunday from 10:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage