MAN SET TO FACE DRUG CHARGES

An Elmwood man faces drug charges after being indicted by the Putnam County Grand Jury.

James Thomas Franklin, 34, Horseshoe Bend Lane, was indicted on two counts of deliver/sale of a schedule I drug and two counts of delivery/sale of a schedule II drug, according to the Putnam County Circuit Court Clerk’s office.

Franklin was indicted on Wednesday of last week.

Charges stem from a Fifteenth Judicial District Drug Task Force investigation.

Drugs involved in the alleged incident include heroin and fentanyl.

