NIXON NEW BANK BRANCH MANAGER

“Smith County Bank is very pleased to announce the promotion of Pat Nixon to branch manager of our Carthage office. Pat is a native of Smith County and has served on the Carthage City Council. He is currently serving on the Smith County Audit Committee and is an active board member for the Smith County Chamber of Commerce. Pat has been serving as a loan officer with Smith County Bank for approximately one year, in addition to his many years’ experience as a business banker serving the Upper Cumberland region,” bank officials said.

When asked about his role with Smith County Bank, Pat said, “I am looking forward to working with the community and the great team here at Smith County Bank”.

