HWY 25 UPDATE – NOT REOPENING NEXT WEEK

TRAFFIC ADVISORY – SR 25 Closed Until Further Notice

Unstable Rock Delays Opening

CARTHAGE, Tenn. – The Tennessee Department of Transportation has determined that the rock bluff on State Route 25 is still not stable enough to safely allow traffic on the roadway, despite contract crews removing 124,000 cubic yards of material over the last two months.

The roadway was closed for safety reasons in June after deterioration on a rock bluff led to dangerous debris falling onto the roadway. TDOT has been working with the contractor to accelerate the work and had hoped to open the closed portion of SR 25 on October 31. However, an inspection Thursday by TDOT’s Geotechnical department determined there is still a high potential for rockslides.

Due to concerns for the safety of the motoring public and work crews, the road can’t be reopened until all loose material is removed and the bluff is stabilized. TDOT will provide continuous updates on the progress, and will share a new reopening date as soon as possible.