OBIT: Mary Kathleen Luffman, Age 90, Of Murfreesboro, TN

Mary Kathleen Luffman, age 90, of Murfreesboro, TN, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, November 4, 2017. A native of Carthage, TN, she was preceded in death by her parents, William Jesse and Minnie Mae Smith Whitefield; husband, Walter Harris Luffman; three brothers and three sisters.

Funeral services will be Tuesday at 11:00 a.m. at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna. Brother David Humphrey will officiate. A graveside service will be Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. in Pea Ridge Cemetery.

She is survived by her children, Charles Luffman and his wife Nancy, Edith Reaves, Linda Blaylock, Leonard Andrew, and Kathy Sellers and her husband Jimmy; and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.

Mrs. Luffman attended Missionary Baptist Church on Pea Ridge for many years. She will be greatly missed by her loving family and friends.

Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Visitation will be Monday from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Monday at Woodfin Chapel in Smyrna.

