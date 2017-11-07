OWLS & TIGERS ADVANCE TO 2ND ROUND

Round two of the high school football playoffs will be on deck for the Smith County High Owls and the Gordonsville High Tigers, Friday night.

The Owls and the Tigers will host their round two battles after scoring impressive victories last week.

SMITH COUNTY

The Loudon Redskins will travel from Loudon County in East Tennessee to Carthage for a showdown against Smith Co. The winner will earn the right to advance to the third round of the Class 3A playoffs and will face either Red Bank or York Institute.

A win for the Owls would advance the program to their first quarterfinal since 2006 when they faced Alcoa in the Class 2A semifinals.

GORDONSVILLE

The Gordonsville Tigers will also face an unfamiliar opponent when the Whitwell Tigers invade Turney Ford Field Friday night. The battle will be the first ever game between the two programs.

The visiting Tigers from Whitwell will be one of the toughest challenges this season thus far for Gordonsville as they enter Friday’s game with a 10-1 record — including wins over Trousdale County and a narrow loss to the No.1 team in Class 1A, South Pittsburg.

