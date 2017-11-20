AREA CHRISTMAS PARADES NEARING

Christmas parades in Carthage and Gordonsville are nearing.

• The annual Carthage Christmas parade is set for 4:30 p.m., Sunday (November 26). The parade will cap-off an afternoon of events which begin at 1 p.m. The event will feature performances at the Historic Smith County Courthouse by Amanda Crawford, E.J. Rider Band and Williamson Branch.

In addition to live entertainment, festivities will include lighting of the community Christmas tree, horse and buggy rides and cash giveaways. Vendors will be set up on the courthouse lawn. Hot chocolate will be served. Santa will visit with children after the parade inside the courthouse.

• Meanwhile, the annual town of Gordonsville “Night of Lights Christmas Parade” will be held beginning at 5 p.m., Saturday, December 2.