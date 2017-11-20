THE DOG HOUSE OPENS

Smith County Animal Clinic has expanded it’s boarding and grooming services with a newly constructed facility. The Dog House at Smith County Animal Clinic is a boarding and grooming house for dogs and cats, as well as exotic animals and other pets. A 2007 graduate of the University of Tennessee’s School of Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Lindsey Dixon opened the Smith County Animal Clinic on Ervin Drive off Main Street eight years ago.

The Dog House is an expansion of the business and will only house pets which are not being treated at the clinic. The business has outgrown the clinic building. Relocating pets to the new boarding and grooming facility will free up areas inside the clinic.

Site preparations for The Dog House began last year. Dr. Dixon said three houses had to be torn down and property leveled before construction on the facility could begin. Construction on the new building began around June of this year.

Built with pets in mind, The Dog House has a number of amenities. The facility includes 24 hour monitoring, a security system and the building is fire proof.

