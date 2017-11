HOLIDAY MUSICAL BEGINS

The Smith County Fine Arts Center/Theatre’s Christmas presentation will be “It’s a Wonderful Life” begins this week. Show dates include: Fridays—December first and eighth (6:30 p.m.); Saturdays-December second and ninth (6:30 p.m.) and Sundays-December third and tenth (2:30 p.m.). The production will be held in the Hull Community Theatre located on the second floor of the Historic Smith County Courthouse.