INTERSTATE CONSTRUCTION PROJECT MOVES FORWARD

Delays Anticipated

Preliminary construction is expected to begin this week on an east bound truck climb lane on Interstate 40 in Smith County, according to the Tennessee Department of Transportation. In the planning stages for years, the east bound truck climb lane is expected to be constructed in stages, beginning at the Wilson/Smith County line and continuing to Monterey in Putnam County. Motorists can expect delays at times when lane closures occur.

The transportation department says at least one east bound lane will remain open during all phases of construction. According to the transportation department, “there will be an outside lane closure beginning at the 251 mile marker and continuing to the 253 mile marker for milling and paving of the outside shoulder for phase I traffic control. At least one lane will remain open.”

The closure was expected to take place 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. on Monday, November 27 and Tuesday, November 28. Construction signs have been posted for the project.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!