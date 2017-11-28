MAN GOES ON SHOOTING RAMPAGE

TBI Investing Three Incidents

A Grant area man faces charges after going on a shooting rampage. The incident was initially domestic in nature with a female being hospitalized from a gunshot wound.

However, the ordeal ended with shots fired at officers and the man’s wife’s son and his girlfriend. After being released from Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville, Sunday afternoon, Stacye Lee Nash, 55, was transported by sheriff’s department deputies to the Smith County jail where he was charged with one count of criminal attempt to commit first degree murder.

Additional criminal charges are expected to be filed as the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) probe continues. The incident began around 2:30 p.m., Saturday, with a 911 call reporting a shooting incident on Tribble Lane off Grant Highway in the Grant area. According to the TBI, three separate shooting incidents allegedly involving Nash occurred on Tribble Lane, Saturday afternoon. The TBI says Dora Nash, wife of the alleged shooter, was initially shot at the couple’s home, prompting the 911 call.

