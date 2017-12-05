EARLY VOTING IN SPECIAL SENATE ELECTION UNDERWAY

Early voting in the special District 17 state senate race began Wednesday, November 29, and continues through December 14. Republican Mark Pody and Democrat Mary Alice Carfi are opponents in the special election. Through Friday, December 1, 163 Smith County residents had voted in the special election.

Districtwide, 816 residents had voted early. Besides Smith, the district includes Cannon, Clay, DeKalb, Macon and Wilson counties. Carfi is a Smith County native and Wilson County resident and attorney. Pody is a Wilson County resident, insurance salesman and a state representative.

Election day is Tuesday, December 19. The election is being held to fill the seat which former State Senator Mae Beavers held.

Beavers resigned the seat on September 1 to run for governor.