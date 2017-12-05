GRANVILLE GUSSIES UP FOR CHRISTMAS,1940’S STYLE

A Ken Beck Feature

For those yearning for a bit of an old-time Christmas, a sentimental journey to tiny Granville will fulfill that portion of your wish list quite nicely.

Cozied up to the Cumberland River, this peaceful Jackson County hamlet gets a makeover this season of year.

The result is a very merry Christmas village that, if you have a nostalgic bone in your body, will tug at your heartstrings.

This year’s theme, “I’ll Be Home for Christmas,” harkens back to the days after the end of World War II.

It was a time when sons where praying that they would soon be back in their hometown with mom and dad, and when husbands and fathers were dreaming of returning to the arms of their wives and getting hugs from their young ones.

To bring this experience to the forefront, Granville volunteers have created such attractions as a Festival of Trees and a collection of vintage toys and whipped up a tasty Christmas dinner, but the focal point will be the true tales of local citizens as shared by guides inside the Sutton Homestead.

