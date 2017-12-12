POULTRY FARM FIRE: DEVASTATING LOSS

A farm which breeds poultry sustained a devastating loss when a large barn housing thousands of chickens was destroyed by fire.

Scores of various breeds were lost in the blaze. Firemen were dispatched to Poultry Hollow Farm, located in the Wilkerson Hollow off Bradford Hill Road, in the early morning hours of Friday.

Owner Judy Wood said the farm had as many as 55 breeds of poultry before the fire.

Many of the chickens were housed in the two-story barn which was a total loss.

“I heard something banging. I thought to myself, ‘whose shooting a gun?’ I looked out a window and all I could see was red. It was just like daytime,” Wood said.

Some chickens and other animals outside the barn survived the deadly fire.

