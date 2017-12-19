RIDDLETON MAN ACCIDENT VICTIM

One person was killed in a wreck on Highway 25 in the Tanglewood community, Monday morning.

The victim was identified by the Tennessee Highway Patrol as David “Brad” H. West, 68, Riddleton.

According to Trooper Troy Withers, “West was traveling south (toward Carthage) on Highway 25 in a 1994 Chevrolet pickup truck when the vehicle crossed the center line, traveling off the left side of the roadway entering a ditch line and striking a mailbox and culvert.

The vehicle struck a second culvert and went airborne. The vehicle overturned and the subject was ejected.

The vehicle rolled and came to a final resting position on its top with the driver underneath.”

