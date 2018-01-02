OBIT: Ms. Betty Rose Drake, Age 84, Of Riddleton

Ms. Betty Rose Drake, age 84, of Riddleton, died Saturday morning, December 30, at Concordia Health Care in Carthage. She is survived by: nieces, Anita Weimar of Franklin, TN, Barbara Jones and husband James of Kingston Springs; half-brother, Ben Phelps Drake and wife Sherry of Kenton, TN.

Ms. Drake is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Graveside Service and Interment will be conducted on Wednesday afternoon, January 3, at 1:00 PM at the Dixon Springs Cemetery. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate.

Visitation at the funeral home will be on Wednesday from 11:00 am until leaving for the cemetery at 12:30.

Sanderson of Carthage