ONE CHARGED AFTER FLEEING OFFICER

A man faces multiple charges after attempting to evade police and resisting arrest.

The incident began on Tuesday, December 19 when sheriff’s department Deputy Nick Campbell clocked the man, identified as Matthew Ray Gentry, 35, Radcliff, Kentucky, traveling 76 miles per hour in a 45 mile per hour speed zone on Highway 70.

After the officer activated lights and siren, the vehicle continued east on Highway 70 reaching speeds up to 90 miles per hour, according to an offense report filed by Deputy Campbell.

The vehicle ran out of gasoline just east of Helms Bend Road in the Elmwood community.

The driver exited the vehicle and fell to the ground.

