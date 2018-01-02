TWO OFFICERS GRADUATE ACADEMY

Two Smith County residents were among the 80 law enforcement officers to graduate from the Tennessee Law Enforcement Training Academy (TLETA) in December.

Officers include Steven Enoch and Josh Williams who are employed with the sheriff’s department. The two participated in a graduation ceremony held at 11 a.m. Thursday, December 21, at the Al Menah Shrine Temple in Nashville.

“The choice to pursue a career in law enforcement means dedication and a willingness to serve others,” said TLETA Director Brian Grisham.

“I congratulate the students of Basic Police School Class 1834 for choosing to pursue a rewarding career that enables them to serve and protect Tennessee communities.”

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!