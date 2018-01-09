JONES ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR COUNTY MAYOR

“Mark Jones of Smith County, owner & president of Fort Storage Facilities and Investment properties, Smith County Commissioner of District 1, Tennessee State Trooper, declared his candidacy for mayor of Smith County today.

Mr. Jones turned in his petitions for mayor at the Smith County Election Office on Monday. I am honored and excited to announce my candidacy for mayor of Smith County.

During my career in different branches and levels of government, I have been exposed to many different complexities of issues and solutions. I have gained experience in my 20 plus years in government work.

My experience working with the government and being a private business owner has given me a unique understanding of partnership with all levels of government along with the private sector.

I have been blessed to have experience with every level of government in extremely high stress situations being able to make wise decisions that not only pertain to properties and monetary concerns but also the lives of the public and co-workers.”

