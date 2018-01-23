VEHICLE RUNS OVER MAN IN BRUSH CREEK

A man was run over by a pickup truck in an unusual pedestrian accident in the Brush Creek community.

The accident occurred around 6:25 p.m. on Brush Creek Circle on Monday, January 15.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, “A 1995 Chevrolet S-10 pickup truck was stopped partially in the roadway of Brush Creek Circle after experiencing vehicle trouble. The driver of the pickup truck exited the vehicle in an attempt to fix the problem causing the breakdown. During this time, the vehicle began to roll backwards on the slight grade of the roadway. The open door of the vehicle struck the subject knocking him to the ground. A portion of the vehicle ran over the victim. The vehicle continued rolling and struck a fence and came to rest in a field off the left side of the roadway.”

The victim was identified as Royce V. Ashford Jr., 48, Smithville.

