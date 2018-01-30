GYM / 1967-1968 PLAYERS/CHEERLEADERS RECOGNIZED

Smith County High School’s Bill Landreth Memorial Gymnasium turned 50 this month.

To commemorate the event, the 19667-68 Owlettes and Owls basketball teams and the cheerleaders were recognized during the halftime of the girls basketball game with Livingston Academy.

The gymnasium, which cost approximately $400,000 to construct, opened in January of 1968. An open house was held in December of 2017.

According to those who have researched the gymnasium’s history, the first game played in the gymnasium was against Cookeville.

The Owlettes won but the Owls were defeated. Jane Shepard scored the first two points in the new facility. Shepard led the Owlettes with a game high 22 points.

Tony Dickens led the Owls with a game high of 15 points.

