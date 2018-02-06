COUNTY MAYOR’S RACE BECOMING CROWDED

With a sixteen-year incumbent not seeking re-election, interest in the county mayor’s seat was expected to be high.

As of Monday, five people had either qualified to run in the August race or picked up qualifying papers to seek the office.

Three candidates have already qualified for the upcoming election including Mark Jones, Willie B. Bane and Billy Woodard.

Two candidates have picked up petitions including Ricky Slack and Johnie Tackett.

Of the candidates who have qualified, Mark Jones and Billy Woodard are current county commissioners.

Willie B. Bane is a former Smith County Road Superintendent.

