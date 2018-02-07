OBIT: Mrs. Trudy (Nanny) Thompson, Age 74, Of Elmwood

Mrs. Trudy (Nanny) Thompson, age 74, of Elmwood, died Tuesday afternoon, February 6, at her home. She is survived by: 6 children, JoAnn Jennings of Tuckers Crossroads, Richard Thompson and wife Melanie of Carthage, Ronald Thompson and wife Ann of Rawls Creek, Shelia Davis and husband Roger of Ferguson Hollow, Betty Johnson of Dickson, Teresa Williams and husband Hank of Chestnut Mound; 20 grandchildren; 34 great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Thompson is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, February 9, at 1:00 PM. Bro. Jeff Burton will officiate. Interment in the Bethlehem Cemetery in the Tuckers Crossroads Community. Serving as pallbearers are: Lucas Denton, Joseph Thompson, John Thompson, William Thompson, Joe Thompson, Josh Williams.

Visitation will begin on Thursday afternoon from 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM and on Friday from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

