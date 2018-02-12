OBIT: Mrs. Ina Frances Mundy Sircy, Age 95, Of Joelton

Mrs. Ina Frances Mundy Sircy, age 95, of Joelton passed away Thursday, February 8. She is survived by: children, Glenn M Sircy and wife Bessie Ann, Brenda G. Williams and husband Burke; grandchildren, Charles Lynn Sircy and wife Sherri, Phillip Binkley, Jackie Lee Jolley, Cynthia Ann Allen and husband Tommy, Jimmy Sloan and wife Rhonda; great-grandchildren, Ashley Binkley, Linda Sircy, Taylor Binkley, Christopher Allen, Jon-Taylor Sloan, Katie Pipkin, Sarah Allen; sister, Clellie Butler.

Funeral Services will be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Monday afternoon, February 12 at 1:00 PM. Rev. Rosemary Brown will officiate. Interment in the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Active pallbearers are: Jackie Lee Jolley, Ricky Sircy, Ronnie Mundy, Victor Wayne Mundy, Tommy Allen, Christopher Allen, Lynn Sircy and Phillip Binkley. Honorary Pallbearers are Sarah Allen and Linda Sircy.

Visitation will begin on Sunday afternoon at 1:00 PM until 8:00 PM at the Anderson and Garrett Funeral Home in Joelton and on Monday at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM

