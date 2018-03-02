ROCKY ROADWAY

A dump truck, hauling rock from the Hwy 25 construction project, lost part of it’s load this morning (Friday, March 2) at the intersection of Hwy 25 and Main Street. At approximately 8:20 a.m., the truck was headed toward the Carthage by-pass when it stopped for a red light. It appears the lower part of the back panel opened and allow part of the load to dump onto Hwy 25. The Carthage Police Department responded and equipment from the Hwy 25 project was sent to help in the clean up effort.

(Reminder: Do not tailgate these large trucks).