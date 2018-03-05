OBIT: Mrs. Dimple Bowman Banks, age 79, of Lincolnton, Georgia

Mrs. Dimple Bowman Banks age 79 of Lincolnton, Georgia entered into eternal rest at 7:02 a.m. at her McCormick Highway home with her family at her bedside on Friday morning March 2, 2018.

Funeral services from the Bethany United Methodist Church were conducted Monday afternoon March 5th at 3 p.m. with Rev. Lanis Lewis and Rev. Terry Bonds officiating. Burial followed in the church cemetery.

Born in Carthage on July 15, 1938 she was the daughter of the late Charles Edward Bowman and the late Doris Burgess Bowman.

She was preceded in death by her husband Alton Smith Banks, two granddaughters, Shannon Dawkins and Colbi Driggers; a sister, Sue Scott and a brother, Billy Bowman.

In addition to being a member of the Bethany United Methodist Church, she was active in civic circles. Mrs. Banks was a member of the Lincoln County Historical Society and Lincolnton Friends of the Library.

Mrs. Banks was an avid reader, loved movies and was a serious card player.

To those in Lincolnton she will be best remembered with all her years of association with them thru her Soap Creek Restaurant.

Surviving Mrs. Banks are her six children, Vicki Banks Dawkins and husband Sammy and Dale Banks all of Lincolnton, GA; Larry Banks and wife Patricia of Davisboro, GA, Brian Banks of Lincolnton, GA, Randy Banks and wife Nikki of Oak Field, GA, Kathy Banks Diggers and husband J. C. of Orange Park, Florida, Brandon Banks and wife Stephanie of Lincolnton, GA; brother, Bobby Bowman and wife Carolyn of Christiana, TN; eighteen grandchildren; twenty two Great-grandchildren and many other extended family members.

This notice provided as a courtesy to the Banks and Bowman family.

