SPECIAL GRAND JURY SESSION HELD

Postal Employee Indicted; Man Threatens Judge

A U.S. Postal worker has been indicted by the grand jury for theft and official misconduct. Shearye N. Gooch, 35, Gordonsville, was indicted for theft between $1,000 and $9,999 and official misconduct.

The indictment alleges between “August 1 (2017) and November 30 (2017) Gooch obtained cash monies of more than $1,000 but less than $2,500 the property of the U.S. Postal Service”.

Court documents indicate Gooch was employed at the Hickman Post Office when the alleged incident occurred. Gooch was formally charged on Wednesday (February 28) of last week.

Gooch posted $5,000 bond and is to appear in criminal court for arraignment on April 13.

The case was investigated by Margaret Busbee.

