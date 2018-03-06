TOP STUDENTS NAMED AT SCHS

Matthew Lynn is valedictorian and Ethan Kyle Fox salutatorian of the 2018 graduating class at Smith County High School, Principal Tim Towns announces. Matthew Lynn is the is the son of Allison Carver and Johnny Lynn and grandson of the late Roy and Robbie Carver. Matthew’s hobbies include working at Sav-Way, serving as a public address announcer at school events and operating the media equipment at his church, First Baptist Church Carthage. Matthew has served as the president of the Beta Club, vice president of the Interact Club and has been an active member of the Science and Math Club and Black and Gold Paper Staff. Matthew has been honored by having the opportunity to attend the American Legion Boys State, attending the Tennessee Governor’s School for Business and IT Leadership, being a recipient of the Tennessee Washington Youth Tour Scholarship and being named a J.O. McClurkan Scholar at Trevecca Nazarene University. Matthew faithfully serves the needs of his church and also enjoys volunteering with the local Rotary Club and at elementary schools throughout the county. After high school, Matthew intends to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and pursue a degree in communications with an emphasis in public relations, hoping to one day work for the University of Tennessee’s athletic department.

The salutatorian of the class of 2018 is Ethan Kyle Fox. Ethan is the son of Aaron and Janice Fox and the grandson of Edward and Jeanette Massey of Carthage and John and Susan Fox of New Market. Ethan enjoys playing soccer for the Owls, which he has done for 4 years, watching Netflix and spending time with friends. Ethan is a member of Peyton Creek Baptist Church and works at Smith County Drug Center as a pharmacy technician. He has been a member of the Beta Club for 6 years, the HOSA Club for 4 years and the Interact Club for 4 years, where he frequently volunteers throughout his community. Ethan had received honors for perfect attendance as well as academic excellence at Smith County High School. Ethan plans to attend the University of Tennessee, Knoxville and major in pre-medicine before attending medical school to become a cardiothoracic surgeon.

READ ABOUT ALL THE TOP STUDENTS IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!