SMITH COUNTY BOY SCOUTS OF AMERICA ANNUAL GOOD SCOUT EVENT

Dr. Gordon Petty To Be Recognized And Honored

The Boy Scouts of the Middle Tennessee Council’s Walton Trail District will make the presentation Tuesday, March 13, 2018 at the Carthage United Methodist Church at 7:00 a.m. .

Pat Nixon, the Chair of the Smith County Good Scout Event, will serve as the master of ceremonies.

We will be honoring Dr. Gordon Petty for his many years of selfless dedication to the wellbeing of the Smith County residents. Dr. Gordon Petty has continued to exemplify the Scouting ways and has remained an upstanding citizen in the community putting service above self.

Each year, the Walton Trail District of the Middle Tennessee considers nominations for the Smith County Good Scout Award. The Good Scout Award recognizes individuals who exemplify the spirit of the Scout Oath and Law by helping others and doing their best at all times. This prestigious award honors those whose personal and public contributions enhance our community and the world in which we live. This award is also the Middle Tennessee Council of the Boy Scouts of America’s highest honor for individual or corporate citizenship in local communities

The Walton Trail District serves over 500 local scout participants in the counties of Wilson, Macon, Trousdale and Smith, teaching them citizenship, physical fitness and leadership development. Contributions from the Fundraiser will go directly to support the programs of the Walton Trail District, Boy Scouts of America.

WHAT: 2018 SMITH COUNTY BSA GOOD SCOUT EVENT

WHO: Dr. Gordon Petty

WHEN: Tuesday, March 13, 2018 @ 7:00AM

WHERE: Carthage United Methodist