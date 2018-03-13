2ND FORMER POSTAL EMPLOYEE INDICTED BY GRAND JURY

A second former U.S. Postal employee has been indicted by the grand jury for theft and official misconduct.

Mary Lisa Jordan, 55, Lebanon, has been indicted for theft up to $1,000 and official misconduct.

The indictment was issued during a special session of the grand jury in February.

The indictment was sealed until Jordan, a former Carthage postal employee, was formally charged on March 6.

The indictment alleges cash monies were taken between January 1, 2016 and July 31, 2017.

According to court documents, Jordan, a sales/service associate, had been employed with the postal service since October of 2010.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEKS COURIER!