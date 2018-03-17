OBIT: Mr. Thomas Sheddan, Age 83, Of Fayetteville, Georgia

Mr. Thomas Sheddan, age 83, of Fayetteville, Georgia, died Wednesday evening, March 14, at Piedmont Fayette in Georgia. He is survived by: wife, Sue Baker Sheddan; children, Thomas Dean Sheddan and wife Jo Ann of Ida, Arkansas, Debra Sue McKinley and husband Tom of Walnut, California, Kelly Lynn Roberts and husband Tom of Bedford, Texas, Leslie Ann Yarden of Fayetteville, Georgia; brother, Robert Sheddan and wife Liz of Connecticut, sister-in-law, Polly Baker Jones and husband Gary of Knoxville; 8 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren.

Mr. Sheddan is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his service will be conducted on Monday afternoon, March 19, at 1:00 PM. Edward L. Anderson will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery in Carthage.

Visitation will be on Monday only from 11:00 AM until service time at 1:00 PM.

Sanderson of Carthage