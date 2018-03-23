OBIT: Mr. Jimmy Darrell Neal, Jr., Age 42, Of Elmwood, TN

Mr. Jimmy Darrell Neal, Jr., age 42, of Elmwood, TN, passed away Wednesday, March 21, 2018.

Jimmy was born December 28, 1975 in Carthage, TN, the son of the late Jimmy Darrell Neal, Sr., and Linda Thompson Neal. He was a 1994 graduate of Smith County High School and attended Vol State Community College, earning an associate’s degree in Radiology. Jimmy worked as a service technician for Patterson Dental. He loved to ride motorcycles, being in the outdoors, hunting and fishing, racing, four wheelers, and Jeeping. Jimmy loved fixing things, especially cars, and he was able to seek out and purchase a 1966 Ford Mustang that had been owned by his parents and was in the process of restoring it.

Jimmy is survived by Sister; Brenda and husband Chris Beasley of Cookeville, TN. Nephew; Ben and wife Bethany Beasley. Great-Niece; Alibeth Beasley. Great-Nephews; Eli and Brody Moore. Girlfriend; Justina Taylor and her son; Justin Brown. Aunts; Betty Jean Glidwell of Carthage, TN, and Judy Phann of Livingston, TN. Lifetime friend; Kevin Glover. Beloved Pitbull; Jazzy May Neal, and numerous friends and cousins.

Funeral Services for Mr. Neal are scheduled to be conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday, March 25, 2018 at 2PM. Interment will follow in the Thompson-McMillan Cemetery in Pleasant Shade.

Visitation with the Neal Family will be at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Sunday from 10AM until service time at 2PM.

The Neal Family requests memorials in Jimmy’s memory be made to the Smith County Humane Society.

BASS FUNERAL HOME, GORDONSVILLE CHAPEL, DIRECTORS.