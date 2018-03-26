OBIT: Ruth Ann Stuber, 74, Of Carthage, TN

Ruth Ann Stuber, 74, of Carthage, TN, formerly of Anna died at 8:30 AM, Wednesday, March 14, 2018 at Fort Sanders Medical Center in Knoxville, TN.

She was born October 13, 1943 in Anna, the daughter of Frances Edward and Bernice (Baker) Tucker. She married Jack Stuber on June 14, 1962. He preceded her in death on September 18, 2008.

In her years after retirement, Ruth enjoyed spending time with grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also loved making floral arrangements.

Ruth is survived by her children, John David (Robin) Stuber of Winchester, KY, Jacqueline Leigh Atwood (Glenn Davis) of Carthage, TN, Jeffrey Lynn (Tammy) Stuber of Salem, OR; 8 grandchildren, Joshua, Laura, Katie, Ashley, Kaylee, Allison, Logan and Michael; 8 great-grandchildren, Jasmine, Tamara, Natalie, Daniel, Isabella, Sierra, Harley and RosaBella; sister, Frances (David) Cook of Anna; brothers, Billy Joe Tucker of Cape Girardeau, MO, Roger Tucker of East Cape; aunt, Pearl Baker of Anna; nieces, nephews, and other relatives.

She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Butch Tucker; sister, Sandy Tucker-Dexter.

Funeral Services for Ruth Ann Stuber will be held at 12:00pm on Monday, March 26, 2018 at Crain Funeral Home in Anna-Jonesboro. Interment will follow at Casper Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 10:00am to 12:00pm on Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Crain Funeral Home and will be accepted at the funeral home.