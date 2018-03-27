MASON SEEKS TOP OFFICE

Residents of Smith County, after much prayer and thoughtful consideration, I, Jeffrey “Jeff” Mason, am announcing my candidacy for Smith County Mayor. In my professional career I have traveled extensively in the south eastern United States, and I know, by far that Smith County is the best place to call home, with its greatest asset being its people. I have spent the last six weeks on the most humbling journey; and, I must say that the amount of encouragement, accompanied with pledges of support from friends and acquaintances, has been nothing short of amazing. For those of you that I have not had the opportunity to meet, let me introduce myself. I am the son of the late Jackie Mason and Brenda Gail Hawkins Mason. My grandparents were John and Geneva Mason and Bill and Gwendolen Hawkins. My family and I reside in the Plunkett’s Creek community. My wife Amanda Bryan Mason has been an educator at Gordonsville High School since 2008, teaching business concepts and personal finance. We have three children: Maggie, McKenzie “Lou”, and Jax Mason. Maggie is a junior at Gordonsville High, Lou is a freshman, and Jax spends his days with my mother. My life has been filled with blessings that can only come from God. The greatest being my three children, a Godly wife, parents and grandparents. I learned right from wrong at an early age, coupled with a strong work ethic. Early on, I worked in the tobacco and hay fields of neighbors. By the age of 14, I created a successful lawn mowing business without zero turn mowers. I was fortunate during those years to get to know and work for some of the most successful businessmen in this county. My parents, grandparents, and these folks molded me into the man I am today. I thank God for all of them that have been and still are, a part of my life. Blessed to have been born and raised in Smith County, I grew up in South Carthage and on Green Hills Golf Course where dad taught me to swing two things: a golf club and a weedeater. I didn’t understand it then, but I do now, that both of these taught me a great deal about work and life. Raised to value hard work, I attended Middle Tennessee State University for one year after graduating from Smith County High. I received certification in tooling and machining from Nashville Tech. I spent 18 years making quick decisions, precise adjustments and meeting corporate expectations in the tool and die field to provide for my family. In 2006, I began a part-time real estate sales career in Smith County and transitioned to a full-time sales position in industrial/commercial product sales ranging from highly automated work cells to waste handling containers. I have sold and managed multimillion dollar projects. I have worked hand in hand with major engineering groups at Volkswagen, Denso North America and other automotive and non-automotive companies. In doing so, I helped to develop budgets and acquire capital equipment that helped these companies reach their goals in a highly diverse, dynamic and changing world. These are the skills that will help me work with county officials and commissioners to continue to manage our budgets wisely for the tax payer’s benefit. As Smith County mayor, my focus will be to pursue businesses that will bring high pay, high tech jobs to our area. Smith County needs to offer our best and brightest an opportunity to stay here. Smith County residents should have the ability to work in their county and not be forced to move to other counties or states to obtain high paying employment. Coming from a skilled trade industry, I realize the importance of education and training. Our children and grandchildren need to explore all options when it comes to their futures. I will seek to ensure opportunities that include college, skilled trades and high paid laborers. Smith County’s future is bright as long as tomorrow’s leaders emerge today. We must help develop those leaders, and, as county mayor, I will. Smith County still represents what is right with the world. Unlike Washington D.C. and Nashville, Smith County is not divided along party lines. We are one! One county made up of small, local communities steeped in pride and tradition, uniquely linked together, making all of us Smith County. It would be my honor and privilege to serve as your next county mayor, and I humbly ask for your support in the upcoming election on August 2nd. This is an important election and the decisions made by the next county mayor will have far reaching impacts not only on our future, but the future of our children and grandchildren. Our current mayor and county court have worked hard to set Smith County on a path for growth; as your mayor, I will continue to work to bring opportunities to Smith County. Because, at the end of the day, I know that my children and your children’s future depends on it. I look forward to seeing you on the campaign trail.