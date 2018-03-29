OBIT: Mrs. Louise Maggart, Age 101, Of Carthage

Mrs. Louise Maggart, age 101, of Carthage, died Wednesday morning, March 28, at Concordia Smith County Health Care. She is survived by: 2 grandchildren, Mike Maggart and wife Tracie of Carthage, Tina Maggart of Elmwood; sister, Elizabeth Rollins of Flatrock; 6 great-grandchildren, Justin Maggart and Devin Lancaster, Isabella Johnson, Dustin Angel and wife Chelsea, Stephanie Duff and husband Kevin, Colby Gann and Kaylee Gann; 7 great-grandchildren, Braden, Michael Ray, Carson, Tucker, Jayden, Jace and Libby.

Mrs. Maggart is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where her service will be conducted on Friday afternoon, March 30, at 1:00 pm. Bro. Tim Frank will officiate. Interment in the Ridgewood Cemetery. Serving as pallbearers are: Dustin Angel, Colby Gann, Kevin Duff, Justin Maggart, Stephen Chitwood, Kenneth Bennett.

Visitation will be on Friday only from 10:00 am until service time at 1:00 pm.

The family has requested memorials to the family funeral fund.

Sanderson of Carthage