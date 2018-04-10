ONE DEAD FOLLOWING BURGLARY

One person is dead following a burglary which occurred at a Tanglewood business, late Sunday night. As many as three individuals broke into the Patriot Gun and Pawn Shop around 11 p.m. Police and the ambulance service were dispatched to the scene around 11:30 p.m.

While inside the business, individuals were confronted by the business owner, Brian Ferguson.

One person was shot and transported by ambulance to Riverview Regional Medical Center where the suspect died.

Two individuals fled the scene in a vehicle traveling toward Trousdale County.

Monday, information released by police was limited because the investigation was ongoing.

